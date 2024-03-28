6:11 Bonus Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, LORENZINI APPARELS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LORENZINI APPARELS LTD (540952) RECORD DATE 28/03/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 06 (Six) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 11 (Eleven) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re. 1/- Ex-Stock Split and Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 28/03/2024 DR-601/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 21.03.2024)