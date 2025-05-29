iifl-logo
70.45
(-4.99%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202526 May 2025
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 29th May, 2025 at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)
Board Meeting27 Feb 202526 Feb 2025
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 27th February, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at Registered Office of the Company.
Board Meeting20 Jan 202515 Jan 2025
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024 and a copy of the same alongwith Limited Review Report approved at the Board Meeting held on Monday, 20th January, 2025 at 03:30 p.m. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, 20th January, 2025 at 03:30 p.m. approved the unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2025)
Board Meeting6 Jan 20256 Jan 2025
Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 6th January, 2025. Mrs. Monika Sunil Sharma (holding DIN 02816762) appointed as an Additional Director- Non- Executive Independent Director of the Company for the period of 5 years with effect from close of business hours of 6th January, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Directors Report alongwith annexures on the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To fix the date and time of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to approve the notice thereof; 3. To fix the dates of Closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Book for the purpose of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 4. To fix the cut-off date for e-voting for 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 5. To appoint Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the e-voting process for the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company; 6. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 31st August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited quarterly financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at 12: 30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

