Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd EGM

70.45
(-4.99%)
Aug 26, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Maa Jagdambe CORPORATE ACTIONS

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Feb 202527 Mar 2025
The Board of Directors of the Company has decided that the 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday, 27th March, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop No. 7, Ground Floor, A Wing, Navkar Building, Yashwant Gaurav Complex, Nalasopara (West), Palghar - 401 203 and accordingly the notice convening the 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was approved Submission of Notice of 01/2024-25 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company which shall be held on Thursday, 27th March,2025 at 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. Submission of Proceedings of Outcome of 01/2024-25 of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 27th March, 2025 a 11:30 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2025) Submission of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report relating to voting by remote e-voting through polling papers at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/03/2025)

