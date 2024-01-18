iifl-logo-icon 1
Mafia Trends Ltd Dividend

22.68
(-4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mafia Trends CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 Apr 20243 May 20243 May 20240.11Interim
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Monday April 22, 2024, which commenced at 03:15 P.M.and concluded at 04:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter aha considered and approved the following business 1. After thorough discussions and careful consideration of the companys financial performance, the Board of Directors has unanimously considered and declared Interim Dividend of Rs 0.101- per equity share (i.e. 1% on the paid up equity share capital) on the face value of Rs 10/ each on the equity shares of the Company The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration This decision reflects our confidence in the companys robust financial health and our commitment to rewarding our valued shareholders for their steadfast support and trust 2. As per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Board has fixed Friday May 03. 2024, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. This decision underscores the companys commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and acknowledges their continued support and confidence in Mafia Trends Limited. The dividend payout reflects the companys strong financial position and its ability to generate sustainable returns for its investors

