MARG PROJECTS AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th February 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Sri Sai Subhodhaya Apartments Basement No. 57/2B East Coast Road Thiruvanmiyur Chennai - 600 041 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine month ended 31st December 2023 along with the Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)