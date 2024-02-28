With reference to Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed newspaper clippings published in Desh Sewak (Punjab) and Financial Express (English) on Tuesday, 06.02.2024 in respect of notice of EGM of the company to be held on 28.02.2024 at the registered office of the Company. This is with reference to the Notice published in newspapers i.e. Desh Sewak and Financial Express on 06.02.2024 regarding the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, Remote E-Voting and Book Closure and subsequent uploading of the clippings of the same on the portal of BSE. We hereby inform that the name of the company in the said Notice was mistakenly written as Master Trust Limited instead of Prime Industries Limited i.e. one of the group companies of Master Trust Limited. Further we wish to inform that no such extra-ordinary general meeting of Master Trust Limited is taking place on the said date. Therefore kindly ignore the said publication by Master Trust Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)