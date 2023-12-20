|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Dec 2023
|12 Jan 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Convening of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company on Friday, January 12, 2023. EGM Notice Enclosed MISQUITA ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Corrigendum to EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2024) Proceedings of EGM Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.01.2024) As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
