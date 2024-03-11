|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|31 Jan 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Decided to convey Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the Registered Office at 804, Meadows, Sahar Plaza Complex, J. B. Nagar, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East), Mumbai - 400 059. Outcome and Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM). Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.