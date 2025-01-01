iifl-logo-icon 1
NCC Ltd Split

252.25
(1.86%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

NCC CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

NCC: Related News

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

1 Jan 2025|01:38 PM

The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.

NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

29 Nov 2024|02:00 PM

According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.

NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

4 Nov 2024|10:23 AM

The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.

NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

1 Oct 2024|01:31 PM

Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

