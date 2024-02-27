iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Alloys & Polymers Ltd EGM

24.56
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Padmanabh Alloys CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Feb 202430 Mar 2024
EGM:30.03.2024 Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Extra Ordianry General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 30th Day of March, 2024. Intimation of Book Closure from 23/03/2024 to 30/03/2024 for Extra Ordinary General Meeting Intimation of 23/03/2024 as Record date for entitlement to cast vote at Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024) Submission of Report of Scrutinizer and Consoliadted Report on Evoting and Poll at Extra Ordirnary General Meeting along with Voting Result. Submission of Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Submission of Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of members held on 30/03/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)

