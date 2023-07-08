iifl-logo-icon 1
Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Ltd Dividend

143.1
(-9.72%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 May 202326 Jul 202326 Jul 2023110Final
In Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Pearl Green Clubs and Resorts Limited at their meeting held on today i.e. Monday, 29th day of May, 2023, at the registered office of the Company at UP GF-01, Krushna Complex, Near Choice, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad - 380 009, India has inter alia, considered and approved Final Dividend of INR 1.00/- per share subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company. Intimation of Book Closure and Record date for payment of final Divident on Equity Shares for for the Financial Year 2022-23 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2023)

