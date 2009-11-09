Pentasoft Technologies Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
PENTASOFT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2007-2008
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the Thirteenth
Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31st
March 2008.
1. Financial Highlights (Parent Company)
(Rs. in Crores)
Details 2007-08 2006-07
Total Income 8.84 11.81
Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax 1,97 2.66
Interest and finance charges - -
Depreciation 1.28 1.64
Profit Before Tax 0.68 1.02
Provision For Tax - -
Deferred Tax (Liability)/ Asset 0.04 0.62
Profit after Tax 0.72 0.40
Reserve and surplus 48.34 86.64
2. Business Performance
The total income for the financial year ended 31st March 2008 is Rs.8.84
Crores as compared to Rs. 11.81 Crores for the previous year. The net
profit stood at Rs. 0.73 Crores compared to Rs. 0.40 Crores previous year.
Compared to the last year, there has been reduction In turnover due to
recognition of revenue on net billing basis. However, the Profit After Tax
has been higher due to cost saving measures adopted by the company. During
the year, the company has sold its property at Hyderabad and the proceeds
settle the loan availed from the Kotak Mahindra Bank partly. The Company is
negotiating with Axis Bank for settlement of facilities availed on one time
settlement basis. During the year the Company has transferred a sum of
Rs.39.22 Crores from the Accumulated Profits to Contingency Reserve
Account. The same has written off Rs.37.15 crores of capital work in
progress against contingency reserve due to obsolescence of the software
developed. Your company is a 1000,6 EOU under STPI scheme valid till 2010.
3. Dividend
Your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year 2007-08
to conserve cash resources for settlement of its liabilities.
4. Subsidiary
During the year your Companys wholly owned subsidiary M/s Esoftcom
(Mauritius) Limited has done moderate business of Rs 6.27 Crores compared
to last years turnover of Rs 12.54 Crores.
5. Fixed Deposits
Your company has not accepted or invited any fixed deposits from the
public.
6. Contingent Liabilities (Income Tax)
The liability on account of Income Tax from Ay: 2001-02 WAY: 2005-06 amount
of Rs. 110.20 crores. The company has gone on appeal in these cases. For
the AY: 2003-04 the company has got relief to the tune of Rs. 14.47 crores
and the liability becomes Nil. On similar lines the company anticipates to
win the appeals and liability will be reduced to that extent.
7. Management Discussions and Analysis Report
Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as
stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock
Exchanges in India, is presented a separate section forming part of the
Annual Report.
Industry Overview
Indias information technology and IT-enabled services industry will be
more than double in size by 2012, led by a fast-expanding domestic market,
according to Market Research Report of IDC, India. The industrys revenues,
including those from export markets, will reach Rs. 5.3 trillion in 2012,
from Rs.2.46 trillion last year, said the report by market research from
IDC India, Two trillion rupees of that will be from domestic market, which
is growing at an average annual rate of 18.4 percent, outpacing overall
industry growth of 16.5 percent, the report reveals.
Indias expanding economy, growing annually by nearly nine percent, is
spurring domestic IT spending as companies upgrade technologies to stay
competitive.
Last year, Indias overall IT and IT-enabled services industry logged 22.4
percent growth in revenue to Rs.2.46 trillion, of which the domestic market
contributed Rs. 900 billion, according to IDC India, In 2008, the market
researcher expects the overall industry to grow 20 percent, with the Indian
market expanding 22.4 percent, maintaining its growth rate last year. The
revenue from US geography is 60%, from Europe constituted 30% and Rest of
the world including Asia Pacific and others is 10%.
During the year, the Company has started its outbound BPO Service in tele-
marketing of on-line education, mortgages and Resorts Holiday packages. The
Company has extended its strength in Multimedia by imparting classroom
training. The Company has tied up with certain colleges for providing
training in Languages of Japanese, French and German.
The Company has extended its Franchisee operations in different part of
South India.
The Company has executed some of Annual Maintenance of software through its
subsidiary Esoft com (Mauritius) Limited.
8. Directors
The Directors of the Company Mr. R Balaji, Mr. Joseph Jerome and Mrs.
Sumathi Sridharan, who retire by rotation and being eligible, offer
themselves for re-appointment. The Committees held by the directors and
number of meeting attended by them are furnished in the Corporate
Governance Report
9. Directors Responsibility Statement
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby
confirmed.
a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March 2008, the applicable accounting standards had been
followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.
b) That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss account
of the company for the year under review.
c) That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintainable of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
d) That the directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March 2008 on a going concern basis.
10. Auditors
M/s. Sudhindran & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chennai, the Auditors of the
Company, holds office up to the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General
Meeting. The Company has received letters from them to the effect that
their appointments if made would be within the prescribed limits under
section 224(1B) of the Companies Act 1956 and that they are not
disqualified for such appointment within the meaning of Section 226 of the
Companies Act 1956.
11. Auditors Report
The Auditors have stated that the accounts have been prepared in compliance
with the Accounting Standards issued by ICAI referred to in section 211(3C)
of the Companies Act, 1956 to the extent applicable.
12. Disclosure as per Section 217(2A) of Companies Act 1956 read with the
Companies
(Disclosure of particulars of employees) Rules, 1975 as amended from time
to time. There were no employees in the company drawing more than Rs. 2
Lakhs per month or Rs. 24 Lakhs per annum during the financial year ended
31st March 2008.
13. Human Resources
The company maintained all its industrial relations cordially. The company
has a very good team of personnel. The company has always been focused on
the improvement of the quality of its human capital, good training and
development programmes to achieve this. The information pursuant to the
companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended, may be treated
as Nil.
14. Conservation Of Energy, Technology Absorption 8s Foreign Exchange
Earning
The company is constantly involved in energy conservation activities.
Timers installed for air conditioners to switch off automatically and #he
method worked well in reducing the energy consumption in a notable amount
and the company is likely to continue the same in the following year also.
15. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo
(Rs.)
2007-2008 2006-2007
Foreign Exchange Earnings 73,805,002 86,270,318
Foreign Exchange outflow 49,760,183 83,712,215
16. Internal Control Systems and their adequacy a) Internal Audit and
Inspection
Your company has a comprehensive and well-documented system of Internal
Inspection and Audit to serve as a check on internal control systems. The
scope and coverage of the audit is reviewed from time to time to make it
more focused and effective. The management has formulated policies for
approval of control of expenditure.
b) Compliance
The company has utmost commitment of compliance with the internal control
and internal audit to ensure timely adherence to the submissions of various
returns and data/ information as and when required by the statutory
authorities. The company has an internal audit department, which conducts
the audit to verify and administer suitable internal control system and
adherence of the same.
c) Vigilance
The Audit Committee reviews the report of Internal Audit periodically and
expresses the ways and means to overcome the lapses pointed out in the
report.
