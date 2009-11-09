Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,506.9
|35.08
|16,11,134.37
|12,115
|1.64
|52,844
|198.39
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,912.9
|29.09
|7,86,704.96
|5,768
|2.43
|33,283
|182.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,779.2
|40.99
|4,73,751.65
|2,479
|2.98
|11,784
|145.44
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
525.6
|30.25
|2,69,322.78
|2,374.6
|0.19
|16,481.3
|110.46
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
6,343.2
|40.75
|1,82,090.19
|1,106.2
|1.06
|8,868.4
|651.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.