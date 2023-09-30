|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|21 Sep 2023
|AGM 30/09/2023 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from 24/09/2023 to 30/09/2023 (Both days inclusive) for taking record of the members of the company for the purpose of 36th AGM of the company to be held on 30/09/2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2023) Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the 36th AGM of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.09.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
