iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd AGM

4.94
(-0.20%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Rajeswari Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Oct 20239 Sep 2023
Newspaper Advertisement for Annual general meeting of the company to be held on 30.09.2023 1. RP has FIxed record date 22.09.2023 2. Register of member and share transfer book will be closed from 22.09.203 to 28.09.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.09.2023) 30the Annual general meeting of the comapany has been adjourned due to lack of quorum and has deceided to convene the ajourned AGM on Friday, 13th Octber, 2023. RP, has decided to fix the reord date 09.10.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2023) AGM 14/10/2023 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 10.10.2023) 30th Annual General meeting of members the company has been adjourned and decided to convene on 14/10/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/10/2023) 30th adjourned annual general meeting of the company has been held on Saturday, October 14, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2023) Proceeding of AGM under Regulation 30 of LODR Diclosure under regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. results of voting for the adjourned 30thAGM held on 14.10.2023 in the prescribed format certified by scrutinizer under format MGT-13. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2023)

Rajeswari Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajeswari Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.