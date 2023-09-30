Newspaper Advertisement for Annual general meeting of the company to be held on 30.09.2023 1. RP has FIxed record date 22.09.2023 2. Register of member and share transfer book will be closed from 22.09.203 to 28.09.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.09.2023) 30the Annual general meeting of the comapany has been adjourned due to lack of quorum and has deceided to convene the ajourned AGM on Friday, 13th Octber, 2023. RP, has decided to fix the reord date 09.10.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.10.2023) AGM 14/10/2023 (Revised) (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 10.10.2023) 30th Annual General meeting of members the company has been adjourned and decided to convene on 14/10/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/10/2023) 30th adjourned annual general meeting of the company has been held on Saturday, October 14, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2023) Proceeding of AGM under Regulation 30 of LODR Diclosure under regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. results of voting for the adjourned 30thAGM held on 14.10.2023 in the prescribed format certified by scrutinizer under format MGT-13. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2023)