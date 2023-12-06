EGM 05/01/2024 Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, January 05, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) Addendum to the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, January 5, 2024. Rajkamal Synthetics Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Pursuant to Regulation 47 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 we have enclosed herewith the advertisement published in the newspapers viz. Financial Express (English) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) for information of Addendum to Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, e-voting and related information post dispatch of notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/12/2023) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, January 05, 2024 Scrutinizers Report for voting results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, January 05, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circulars we wish to inform that the members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, January 05, 2024 have approved appointment M/s ADV & Associates (FRN-128045W) as Statutory Auditors to fill casual vacancy of the Company for the Financial year 2023-2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015, read with SEBI Circulars we wish to inform that the members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, January 05, 2024 have approved the appointment of Mr. Raj Manishkumar Mehta(DIN-07102601) as an independent director of the Company under the category of Non-Executive Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024) Transcript of EGM of Rajkamal Synthetics Limited held on Friday, January 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2024)