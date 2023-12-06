iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd EGM

58.9
(2.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Rajkamal Synth. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Dec 20235 Jan 2024
EGM 05/01/2024 Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, January 05, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) Addendum to the notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, January 5, 2024. Rajkamal Synthetics Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Pursuant to Regulation 47 and Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 we have enclosed herewith the advertisement published in the newspapers viz. Financial Express (English) and Mumbai Lakshadeep (Marathi) for information of Addendum to Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, e-voting and related information post dispatch of notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/12/2023) Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, January 05, 2024 Scrutinizers Report for voting results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, January 05, 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI circulars we wish to inform that the members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, January 05, 2024 have approved appointment M/s ADV & Associates (FRN-128045W) as Statutory Auditors to fill casual vacancy of the Company for the Financial year 2023-2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations , 2015, read with SEBI Circulars we wish to inform that the members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Friday, January 05, 2024 have approved the appointment of Mr. Raj Manishkumar Mehta(DIN-07102601) as an independent director of the Company under the category of Non-Executive Director. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024) Transcript of EGM of Rajkamal Synthetics Limited held on Friday, January 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.01.2024)

Rajkamal Synth.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rajkamal Synthetics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.