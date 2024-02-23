iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajvi Logitrade Ltd EGM

11.29
(4.93%)
Jun 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Rajvi Logitrade CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Feb 202420 Mar 2024
Approved Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, for qseeking approval of the shareholders for the various matters transacted in the Board Meeting and authorize the Board to finalize the same. The relevant details will be submitted to the exchange separately in due course. Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and E-voting information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) With reference to above subject this is to inform you that the EGM of the members of the company was duly convened and held today i,e. Wednesday 20/03/2024 at 02:00 p.m, pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with para A of Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the proceedings of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the Scrutinizers Report and details regarding Voting Results inclusive of remote e-voting and votes casted through the poll process at the EGM of the company held on Wednesday 20/03/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

