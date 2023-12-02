The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Tuesday, 28th November, 2023 at 02:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the Company, have interalia discussed and approved following major businesses as mentioned in attached pdf file of outcome of Board meeting. We would like to inform that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the company has fixed Friday, 22nd December, 2023 as the cut-off date for the purpose of e-voting of the Company and Book closure dates would be from Saturday, 23rd December, 2023 to Friday, 29th December, 2023, both days inclusive. With reference to the MCA circulars, we are submitting herewith enclosed the copies of Newspaper in respect of information regarding 09th EGM of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th December, 2023 through VC/OAVM. 1. English Daily: News Hub dated 02nd December, 2023. 2. Regional Language Daily: Pratahkal Mumbai dated 02nd December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023) With reference to the above captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith the notice of 9th EGM of the company scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th December, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM to transact the business as set out in the notice of the EGM. The company has completed dispatching the same to its shareholders. This enclosure is now being submitted under Reg 30 and Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 With reference to the above captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith the notice of 9th EGM of the company scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th December, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM to transact the business as set out in the notice of the EGM. The company has completed dispatching the same to its shareholders. This enclosure is now being submitted under Reg 30 and Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2023) We wish to inform that pursuant to Reg 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith copies of notice published in Newspapers on Wednesday, 06th December, 2023 regarding 09th EGM, Book Closure and E-voting. 1. English Daily: News Hub dated 06th December, 2023. 2. Regional Language Daily: Pratahkal Mumbai dated 06th December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023) This is to inform you that the EGM of the Company was held today i.e. Friday, December 29, 2023, at 01:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM, in accordance with the circular(s) issued by MCA and SEBI. the businesses mentioned in the Notice dated November 28, 2023, convening the EGM were transacted at the EGM. Requisite quorum being present, the meeting was called to order at 01:00 P.M. In this regard, please find enclosed the summary of EGM proceedings pursuant to Part A of Schedule III under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations. The voting result of resolution will be declared by the company upon receipt of Scrutinizers report and the same will be uploaded on the website of the company and shall be intimated to BSE in due course. Pursuant to regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Voting results of the business transacted at the 9th EGM of the Company held on Friday, 29th December, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM on the NSDL virtual platform. Further pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20(4)(xii) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Report of the Scrutinizer is also enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023)