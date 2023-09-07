iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Home Finance Ltd AGM

3.2
(-0.62%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:15:43 PM

Reliance Home CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Sep 202313 Sep 2023
AGM 29/09/2023 The Annual Report for the financial year 2022-23, including the Notice convening 15th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 12:00 noon (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) is attached. The Company will provide to its members the facility to cast their vote(s) on all resolutions set out in the Notice by electronic means (e-voting). The detailed process to join meeting through VC / OAVM and e-voting, is set out in Notice. The Annual Report containing the Notice is also uploaded on the Companys website www.reliancehomefinance.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2023) Gist of proceedings of the 15th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 29, 2023 is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2023)

