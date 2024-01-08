iifl-logo-icon 1
Robust Hotels Ltd EGM

256.35
(-1.61%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Robust Hotels CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 Jan 20242 Feb 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 08.01.2024 approved certain business item subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Extra-ordinary General Meeting. Further the details of the meeting is enclosed herewith. The meeting commenced at 03.20 PM and concluded at 06.40 PM. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 02, 2024 at 03:00 PM IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company has engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for providing e-voting services and VC/OAVM facility for this EGM. The Notice and other details are enclosed herewith. The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, February 02, 2024 at 03:00 PM> IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Meeting (OAVM). The Book Closure date for the EGM starts from 27th January, 2024 and ends on 02nd February, 2024. The Notice of the EGM and other details are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.01.2024) This is to inform that the Extra-Ordinary general Meeting of the Company was held today i.e 02nd February, 2024 at 03.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) for the business mentioned in the notice of the Extra-Ordinary General meeting dated 08th January 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed summary of proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024) We are enclosing herewith the voting results of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 02nd February, 2024 as required under Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 along with the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer dated 05.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

