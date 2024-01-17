Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 PFA herewith notice of EOGM dated march 6, 2024 to be held on March 28 , 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. Kindly take the same in you record. Register of members and share transfer books of the company will be closed from Thursday, March 21, 2024 to Thursday, March 28 2024 (both days inclusive) and same will be re-opened from Friday March 29, 2024 onwards.