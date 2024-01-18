|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2023
|23 Sep 2023
|29 Sep 2023
|In pursuance of regulation 30 & 42 and any other Regulations, if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Saturday, 2nd September, 2023 which commenced at 12.30 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. to transact the following business as specified in the enclosed attachment.
