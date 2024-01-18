Company, at their meeting held today, approved the Audited Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2023 and have also decided to recommend to the Shareholders for their approval, declaration of Final Dividend at the rate of Rs. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa Only) per share (10% of the face value of Rs. 1/- each). The meeting concluded at 07.00 P.M. today. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we send enclosed the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2023 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2023 along with Auditors Report thereon.