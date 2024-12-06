|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|31 Jul 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Rs.0.8000 per share(80%)Final Dividend & A.G.M,..
As part of the transaction, Atsumitec will establish a Special Purpose Company (SPC) to purchase a 51.99% stake from existing shareholders.Read More
During the April-June quarter, the company's gross debt climbed by 16% while its net debt increased by 29% sequentially.Read More
Following this deal, Samvardhana Motherson will be REE's exclusive partner in managing the complete supply chain.Read More
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) has successfully acquired a 34% stake in Motherson Auto Solutions Ltd (MASL) from Sojitz Corporation.Read More
As part of Motherson's effort to diversify into new markets, the Vivek Chaand Sehgal-led car component producer will become Apple's second largest vendor after Tata.Read More
This transaction will be carried out by Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions Ltd (SMISL), SAMIL's wholly-owned subsidiary.Read More
