XO INFOTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve 1)To appoint Mr. Anand Subhashchandra Shah (DIN: 09447181) as an additional director of the company. 2) To fix date time venue and notice for convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the company. 3) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board Meeting of the company held on 30th November, 2023. Resignation of Mr. Manojbhai Chatrabhuj Brahmbhatt (DIN: 02703875) from the post of Whole-time Director of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.11.2023)