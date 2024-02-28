Newspaper announcement published on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 made prior to dispatch of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company. The EOGM of the Company will be held on Saturday, March 23,2024 at 12:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024) Newspaper Publication - Post Dispatch of the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members to be held on March 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on March 23, 2024 at 12.30 P.M. IST. through audio-visual means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024)