The Board has also approved Convening of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 11.00 AM. along with draft notice convening the meeting to be issued / dispatched to the shareholders. In pursuance to Regulation 30(2) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, an intimation is hereby given that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 16th day of March, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Jhagarpur, P O Box No 13, Rajgangpur, Odisha-770 017, India. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/02/2024) EGM 16/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.03.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Sreechem Resins Limited held on 16th March, 2024. Scrutinizers Report for the ballot process and remote e-voting of the EGM held on 16th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024) Revised Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 16th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)