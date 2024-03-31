Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulations, we hereby inform you that , board in its meeting held today had inter-alia considered and approved items as stated in the attached disclosure. Pursuant to reg 30 of SEBI LODR, please see the newspaper advertisement published in todays paper i.e Deshabhimani and Financial Express intimating inter-alia that, an Extraordinary general meeting of the company will be held on Thursday, April 25,2024 at 11.30.a.m through V.C or OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.03.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we are submitting herewith the Notice of Extra ordinary General meeting of the company scheduled on Thursday, April 25,2024 at 11.30 a.m. through .. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.04.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we enclose herewith the copy of newspaper publication made in todays paper regarding the ensuing extra-ordinary general meeting scheduled for April 25,2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024) Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR , we enclose herewith the brief proceedings of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company held on April 25,2024 at 11.30 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)