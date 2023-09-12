iifl-logo-icon 1
Sturdy Industries Ltd AGM

0.37
(-2.63%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Sturdy Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20234 Sep 2023
AGM 27/09/2023 Dear Sir, Please find the attached details of cut off/record date for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 27th day of September, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2023) Dear Sir/Madam, Please find the attached proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting held today i.e. 27th September, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. You are requested to take the same on record and oblige. Thanking You. Dear Sir/Madam, Please find attached herewith outcome of 34th Annual General Meeting held today i.e. 27th September, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2023) Dear Sir/Madam, Please find attached herewith Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting at the e-AGM held on 27th September, 2023 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2023) Dear Sir/Madam, With reference to the captioned subject please find the attached Scrutinizers Report. The report is being re-submitted since the date of AGM has been inadvertently mentioned as 27th August, 2023 instead of 27th September, 2023 in the covering letter attached with the Scrutinizers Report. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2023)

