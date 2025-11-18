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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Bonus

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Jun 9, 2026|06:39:58 PM

Sun Pharma.Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon

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Sun Pharma.Inds.: Related News

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma Partner to Expand Access to Hyperkalaemia Therapy in India

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma Partner to Expand Access to Hyperkalaemia Therapy in India

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AstraZeneca will continue to hold the intellectual property, manage the import licence, and retain the Marketing Authorisation for the drug.

18 Nov 2025|12:55 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 10th September 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 10th September 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Auto, Sterling & Wilson Renewable, Vodafone Idea, etc.

10 Sep 2025|07:25 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Rail Vikas Nigam, Rallis India, etc.

15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 16th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 16th June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Sun Pharma, Vedanta, SpiceJet, etc.

16 Jun 2025|06:23 AM
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US FDA Flags 8 Observations at Sun Pharma’s Halol Facility After GMP Inspection

US FDA Flags 8 Observations at Sun Pharma’s Halol Facility After GMP Inspection

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The visit lasted from June 2 to June 13 and focused on checking for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices.

15 Jun 2025|11:50 PM
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Sun Pharma Expands Specialty Drug Pipeline with $25 Million Pharmazz Deal

Sun Pharma Expands Specialty Drug Pipeline with $25 Million Pharmazz Deal

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Both treatments have already received approvals in India and are available for sale there with local partners under a brand known as Tyvalzi and Lyfaquin.

24 May 2025|07:51 PM
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Sun Pharma Q4 FY25 Revenue Rises 8.5% to ₹12,816 Crore

Sun Pharma Q4 FY25 Revenue Rises 8.5% to ₹12,816 Crore

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The Board recommended a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share for FY25.

23 May 2025|12:07 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 7th May 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 7th May 2025

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NLC's subsidiary has executed a PPA with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) for 810 MW solar power plant at Pugal Solar Park, Rajasthan

7 May 2025|08:06 AM
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Sun Pharma’s MM-II Trial Shows Long-Lasting Relief for Knee Osteoarthritis

Sun Pharma’s MM-II Trial Shows Long-Lasting Relief for Knee Osteoarthritis

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Based on the Phase 2b clinical trial, the study used a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled design that yielded strong and dependable data.

26 Apr 2025|01:15 PM
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Sun Pharma to Acquire Nasdaq-Listed Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 Million

Sun Pharma to Acquire Nasdaq-Listed Checkpoint Therapeutics for $355 Million

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The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

10 Mar 2025|10:46 AM
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