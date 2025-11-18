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AstraZeneca will continue to hold the intellectual property, manage the import licence, and retain the Marketing Authorisation for the drug.
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The visit lasted from June 2 to June 13 and focused on checking for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices.
Both treatments have already received approvals in India and are available for sale there with local partners under a brand known as Tyvalzi and Lyfaquin.
The Board recommended a final dividend of ₹5.50 per share for FY25.
NLC's subsidiary has executed a PPA with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) for 810 MW solar power plant at Pugal Solar Park, Rajasthan
Based on the Phase 2b clinical trial, the study used a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled design that yielded strong and dependable data.
The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
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