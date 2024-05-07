|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 May 2024
|29 May 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 03, 2024 at the registered office of the company, inter alia, has considered and approved as attached. Notice of Extra Ordinary General meeting to be held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Proceeding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.