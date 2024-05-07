iifl-logo-icon 1
Sunita Tools Ltd

998.3
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Sunita Tools Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 May 202429 May 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 03, 2024 at the registered office of the company, inter alia, has considered and approved as attached. Notice of Extra Ordinary General meeting to be held on 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) Proceeding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

