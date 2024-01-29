Notice of EGM to be held on 23rd February, 2024. Book Closure for EGM to be held on 23rd February, 2024 1. Approval for increasing the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 20,11,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores and Eleven Lakhs Only) divided into 20,11,00,000 (Twenty Crores and Eleven Lakhs) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each to Rs. 1,04,16,72,000/- (Rupees One hundred Four Crores Sixteen Lakhs and Seventy Two Thousand Only) divided into 1,04,16,72,000/- (One hundred Four Crores Sixteen Lakhs and Seventy Two Thousand) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each ranking pari passu in all respect with the existing equity shares and approval of alteration of Capital Clause (Clause V) in the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders in the Extraordinary General Meeting. 2. Approval of the Notice to be sent to shareholders for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, 23rd February, 2024 at 01:00 P.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29.01.2024) Scrutinizer Report of EGM held on 23rd February, 2024 Outcome of EGM held on 23rd February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024)