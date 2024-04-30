EGM of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 30th April, 2014 at 11.00 AM at M Hotel, D. No: 54-15-3, Srinagar Colony, Ring Road, Vijayawada - 520008, AP. Cut off date Tuesday, 23rd April, 2024 CDSL e-Voting shall commence on Saturday, 27th April, 2024 at 9.00 AM (IST) and ends on Monday, 29th April, 2024 at 5.00PM (IST). AGM Notice attached. The Board Approved: 1. the EGM Notice of the Company to be conducted on 30/04/2024 for taking approval of the shareholders for the appointment of the Mr. Nandadeep Punukollu ((DIN: 10432006) as an Independent Director. 2. Considered and approved to provide remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM by CDSL-eVoting System. 3. Appointed Mr. Ganga Anil Kumar, Proprietor, M/s. Ganga Anil Kumar & Associates., Company Secretaries, as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting and e-voting during the EGM in a fair and transparent manner. EGM The records date for the proposed EGM and Cut-off date for the purpose of the e-Voting shall be Tuesday, the 23rd April, 2024 in connection with the EGM to be held on Tuesday, the 30th Day of April, 2024 at 11.00AM. Paper publication in connection with the proposed EGM to be held on 30/04/2024 including schedule of Book Closure, e-Voting in CDSL e-Voting platform and Cut-Off dates etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.04.2024) Outcome of the EGM of the members of the Company held on Tuesday, the 30th day of April, 2024 at 11.00AM held at the above venue. Voting Results of the EGM held on 30/04/2024 along with Scrutinizers Combined Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024)