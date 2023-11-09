Newspaper Publication of public notice published on 09.11.2023 in news paper i.e. Free press Journal (English) and Navshakti (Marathi) regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary General meeting to be held through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means. Please find enclosed herewith notice of 1st EGM of the Company for FY 2023-23 scheduled to be held on Saturday 2nd December, 2023 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) for which purpose the registered office of the Company shall be deemed as the venue for the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2023) Summary of proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, 2nd December, 2023. Submission of Voting Results along with Consolidated Scrutinizer Report of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Saturday, 2nd December, 2023. Continuous disclosure of material events or information in pursuance of Regulation 30 read with sub-para 14 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 for amendments in Articles of Association. Continuous disclosures under Sub Para 2.1 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/12/2023)