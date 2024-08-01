Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 11 Jul 2024

Quarterly Results & Audited Results Outcome of board meeting approving financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting approving Scheme of Arrangement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Pursuant to regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI LODR regulations , we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL), a step down subsidiary of the Company and the Board of Directors of Tata Capital Limited (TCL) have at their respective Board meetings held today, i.e., June 4, 2024 have approved the Scheme of Arrangement amongst TMFL and TCL, subject to regulatory approvals including NCLT.

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 15 Apr 2024

Dividend & Audited Results The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the Date of the 79th AGM of the Company Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 10, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results under Ind AS for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (Financial Results). We would like to state that BSR & Co. LLP., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion on the above-mentioned Financial Results. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the date of the 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend of ?6.00 per Ordinary Share of ?2 each (@ 300%) (?3.00 normal dividend and ?3.00 special dividend) and ? 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of ?2 each (@ 310%) (?3.10 normal dividend and ?3.10 special dividend) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 28, 2024. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the Date of the 79th AGM of the Company The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the date of the 79th AGM of The Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024) Pursuant to Reg 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed the newspaper advertisement for the financial result of Tata Motors Limited for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024., published on May 11, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 15 Jan 2024

Quarterly Results Tata Motors Ltd - DVRhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Further, we would like to inform you that as per the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company had intimated its Designated Persons that Trading Window would remain closed from December 25, 2023, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date said financial results are declared to the stock exchanges. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we would like to also inform you that post announcement of the aforesaid Financial Results to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, the Company will schedule an Analyst/Investors call on the same day, which would also be hosted on the Companys website at www.tatamotors.com. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.01.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited at its meeting held today i.e., February 2, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the standalone financial results alongwith Auditors Report thereon and the unaudited consolidated financial results along with Limited review report thereon, for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 . Also enclosed herewith is a copy of press release with regard to aforesaid financial results for third quarter ended December 31, 2023. The above information is being made available on the Companys website at www.tatamotors.com. The Board meeting commenced at 11.30 (IST) and concluded at 16.00 p.m (IST) Appointment of Senior Management personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Nov 2023 19 Oct 2023

Quarterly Results Tata Motors Ltd - DVRhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results (with Limited Review) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.10.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 33 and 52 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule III thereof, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited at its meeting held today i.e., November 2, 2023 has inter alia approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results alongwith Auditors Report thereon and the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report thereon, for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.11.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the newspaper advertisement for the Financial Results of Tata Motors Limited for second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023, published on November 3, 2023 in the following newspapers: a)Financial Express b)Loksatta These are also being made available on the Companys website at www.tatamotors.com (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.11.2023)

Board Meeting 13 Oct 2023 13 Oct 2023