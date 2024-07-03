SectorAutomobile
Open₹745.8
Prev. Close₹746.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹85,264.63
Day's High₹774.45
Day's Low₹740.6
52 Week's High₹804.3
52 Week's Low₹396.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39,086.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
1,111.35
|53.67
|4,11,153.49
|2,190
|1.14
|16,732
|90.35
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,403
|27.24
|3,91,484.65
|3,649.9
|1
|33,875.3
|2,671.16
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,805.4
|32.28
|3,42,940.38
|2,612.63
|0.74
|27,038.79
|420.56
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
10,891.55
|38.69
|3,01,838.38
|1,988.34
|0.74
|11,547.38
|890.23
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
4,960.5
|34.3
|1,34,573.4
|1,088.02
|1.04
|4,160.64
|572.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
The Tata Motors-DVR shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹768.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Motors-DVR is ₹39086.08 Cr. as of 29 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Tata Motors-DVR is 0 and 2.12 as of 29 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Motors-DVR stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Motors-DVR is ₹396.1 and ₹804.3 as of 29 Aug ‘24
Tata Motors-DVR's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.82%, 3 Years at 76.54%, 1 Year at 90.45%, 6 Month at 21.57%, 3 Month at 21.64% and 1 Month at 0.03%.
