Tata Motors-DVR Share Price

768.65
(2.93%)
Aug 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open745.8
  • Day's High774.45
  • 52 Wk High804.3
  • Prev. Close746.8
  • Day's Low740.6
  • 52 Wk Low 396.1
  • Turnover (lac)85,264.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39,086.08
  • Div. Yield0
Tata Motors-DVR KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

745.8

Prev. Close

746.8

Turnover(Lac.)

85,264.63

Day's High

774.45

Day's Low

740.6

52 Week's High

804.3

52 Week's Low

396.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39,086.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tata Motors-DVR Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.1

Record Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

29 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tata Motors-DVR NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tata Motors-DVR SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:27 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.67%

Non-Promoter- 54.21%

Institutions: 54.21%

Non-Institutions: 38.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tata Motors-DVR FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Tata Motors-DVR Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

1,111.35

53.674,11,153.492,1901.1416,73290.35

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,403

27.243,91,484.653,649.9133,875.32,671.16

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

2,805.4

32.283,42,940.382,612.630.7427,038.79420.56

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

10,891.55

38.693,01,838.381,988.340.7411,547.38890.23

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

4,960.5

34.31,34,573.41,088.021.044,160.64572.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tata Motors-DVR

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tata Motors-DVR

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Tata Motors-DVR share price today?

The Tata Motors-DVR shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹768.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tata Motors-DVR?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tata Motors-DVR is ₹39086.08 Cr. as of 29 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tata Motors-DVR?

The PE and PB ratios of Tata Motors-DVR is 0 and 2.12 as of 29 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tata Motors-DVR?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tata Motors-DVR stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tata Motors-DVR is ₹396.1 and ₹804.3 as of 29 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Tata Motors-DVR?

Tata Motors-DVR's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.82%, 3 Years at 76.54%, 1 Year at 90.45%, 6 Month at 21.57%, 3 Month at 21.64% and 1 Month at 0.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tata Motors-DVR?

The shareholding pattern of Tata Motors-DVR is as follows:
Promoters - 7.67 %
Institutions - 54.21 %
Public - 38.12 %

