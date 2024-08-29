iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Motors-DVR Peer Comparison

Tata Motors-DVR Peer Comparison

768.65
(2.93%)
Aug 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TATA MOTORS-DVR PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Motors Ltd

TATAMOTORS

1,111.35

53.674,11,153.492,1901.1416,73290.35

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,403

27.243,91,484.653,649.9133,875.32,671.16

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

2,805.4

32.283,42,940.382,612.630.7427,038.79420.56

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

10,891.55

38.693,01,838.381,988.340.7411,547.38890.23

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

4,960.5

34.31,34,573.41,088.021.044,160.64572.63

