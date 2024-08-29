Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Motors Ltd
TATAMOTORS
1,111.35
|53.67
|4,11,153.49
|2,190
|1.14
|16,732
|90.35
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,403
|27.24
|3,91,484.65
|3,649.9
|1
|33,875.3
|2,671.16
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,805.4
|32.28
|3,42,940.38
|2,612.63
|0.74
|27,038.79
|420.56
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
10,891.55
|38.69
|3,01,838.38
|1,988.34
|0.74
|11,547.38
|890.23
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
4,960.5
|34.3
|1,34,573.4
|1,088.02
|1.04
|4,160.64
|572.63
