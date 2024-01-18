Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, July 29, 2023, to Tuesday, August 8, 2023 (both days inclusive) and the Company has fixed Saturday, July 29, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Members to receive final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. The payment of such dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM, shall be distributed amongst the Shareholders, on or from August 14, 2023 onwards and will be made subject to deduction of tax at source.