768.65
(2.93%)
Aug 29, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Tata Motors-DVR CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend10 May 202411 Jun 202411 Jun 20243.1155Special
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the Date of the 79th AGM of the Company Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 10, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results under Ind AS for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (Financial Results). We would like to state that BSR & Co. LLP., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion on the above-mentioned Financial Results. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the date of the 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend of ?6.00 per Ordinary Share of ?2 each (@ 300%) (?3.00 normal dividend and ?3.00 special dividend) and ? 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of ?2 each (@ 310%) (?3.10 normal dividend and ?3.10 special dividend) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 28, 2024.
Dividend10 May 202411 Jun 202411 Jun 20243.1155Final
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend Rs 6 per Ordinary share of Rs. 2 each (Rs 3 normal dividend and Rs. 3 special dividend) and Rs. 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of Rs 2 each (Rs 3.10 normal dividend and and Rs. 3.1 special dividend). for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the Date of the 79th AGM of the Company Board of Directors of Tata Motors Limited (the Company) at its Meeting held today, i.e., May 10, 2024 has, inter alia, approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results under Ind AS for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (Financial Results). We would like to state that BSR & Co. LLP., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with an unmodified opinion on the above-mentioned Financial Results. The Board of Directors has fixed Monday, June 24, 2024 as the date of the 79th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company We would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today has recommended declaration of final dividend of ?6.00 per Ordinary Share of ?2 each (@ 300%) (?3.00 normal dividend and ?3.00 special dividend) and ? 6.20 per A Ordinary Share of ?2 each (@ 310%) (?3.10 normal dividend and ?3.10 special dividend) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before June 28, 2024.

