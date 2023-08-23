|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Aug 2023
|30 Sep 2023
|Unaudited Financial Results as of 30th June 2023 Book Closure and Record Date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/08/2023) Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th Sept 2023 at 11. 00. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2023) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 30th Sept 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.