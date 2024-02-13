EGM:06.03.2024 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) to be held on Wednesday, March 06, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 06 February, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Amendments to Memorandum of Association. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.03.2024)