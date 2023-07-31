|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2023
|31 Jul 2023
|AGM 28/08/2023 Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2023) Intimation of the corrigendum issued to the notice of the 75th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 14th August, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.08.2023) Summary proceedings and Voting Results of 104th Annual General Meeting of The Tinplate Compnay of India Limited Summary of Proceedings of the 104th Annual General Meeting of The Tinplate Company of India Limited and Scrutinizers Report Outcome of AGM and Scrutinizers Report and Summary of the proceedings of the meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2023)
