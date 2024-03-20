|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Mar 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Friday, April 12, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM) EGM 12/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on20.03.2024) Outcome of EGM held on April 12, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.04.2024) Scrutinizers report for the Extra-ordinary General meeting held on April 12, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.04.2024)
