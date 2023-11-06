|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|6 Oct 2023
|6 Nov 2023
|Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and intmation of Cut of Date BC and e-voting Regulation 42(2) of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on November 6,2023 Proceeding of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 06.11.2023 Details of Voting Results at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2023)
