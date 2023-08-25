|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2023
|5 Sep 2023
|6 Sep 2023
|0.25
|2.5
|Final
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange about Board of Directors has recommended Rs. 0.25 per share as final dividend for year ended 31st March 2023 Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 06-Sep-2023 to 13-Sep-2023 for the purpose of Dividend and E-Voting purpose. Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 06-Sep-2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/08/2023)
