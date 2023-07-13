iifl-logo-icon 1
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Ltd EGM

125.05
(-1.54%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Vaidya Sane CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Jul 20235 Aug 2023
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board of Directors in its meeting dated July 11, 2023 Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 05, 2023 (As Per Nse Announcement dated on 13.07.2023) Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 28-Jul-2023 to 05-Aug-2023 for the purpose of MT. Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of 02nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 05th August 2023 is 28-Jul-2023. Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of EGM to be held on Saturday, 05th August 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2023) Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to EGM Notice (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 21/07/2023) Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 05, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/07/2023) Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of EGM held on Saturday, 05th August 2023 Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Scrutinizer Report on Evoting Process conducted for EGM held on Saturday 05th August 2023 Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Voting Results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2023)

