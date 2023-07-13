|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Jul 2023
|5 Aug 2023
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board of Directors in its meeting dated July 11, 2023 Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 05, 2023 (As Per Nse Announcement dated on 13.07.2023) Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 28-Jul-2023 to 05-Aug-2023 for the purpose of MT. Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of 02nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 05th August 2023 is 28-Jul-2023. Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication of Notice of EGM to be held on Saturday, 05th August 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2023) Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to EGM Notice (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 21/07/2023) Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 05, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/07/2023) Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of EGM held on Saturday, 05th August 2023 Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Scrutinizer Report on Evoting Process conducted for EGM held on Saturday 05th August 2023 Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Voting Results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.