Varanium Cloud Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on April 28, 2023, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 7 per equity share. Varanium Cloud Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend & Rights is 15-Sep-2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2023) 7Per Shares to 3.5 per Share (Source: Changed in NSE Corporate Action) (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2023)