|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Feb 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 20th February, 2024 News paper advertisement published on saturday 02.03.2024 in the free press journal (English Newspaper) and Navshakti (Marathi newspaper) in relation to Extra Ordinary General Meeting and remote e-voting details (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose gist of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, the March 26, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ other audio-visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) Enclosed herewith voting results and Scrutinizers report for the EOGM held 26th March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
