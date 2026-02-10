Company
Open Date
Close Date
List Date
Bharat Coking
Jan 09, 2026
Jan 13, 2026
Jan 19, 2026
Canara Robeco
Oct 09, 2025
Oct 13, 2025
Oct 16, 2025
LG Electronics
Oct 07, 2025
Oct 09, 2025
Oct 14, 2025
Orkla India
Oct 29, 2025
Oct 31, 2025
Nov 06, 2025
Fractal Analytics Limited is entering the capital markets at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI adoption. Operating at the intersection of advanced analytics, AI platforms, and decision intelligence, the company has delivered strong revenue growth and a sharp turnaround in profitability. This blog takes a closer look at Fractal Analytics’ IPO, including its business model, valuation, industry outlook, peer comparison, and key takeaways from the RHP to help investors assess the long-term opportunity and associated risks.
10 Feb 2026|07:10 PM
LIC continued its strong comeback in January 2026, outperforming private life insurers for the fifth consecutive month. New business premium grew 25.5% year-on-year, supported by broad-based growth across all segments and a 9.6% rise in policies sold, reinforcing LIC’s dominance in India’s life insurance market.
10 Feb 2026|06:36 PM
The Indo–US trade announcement has generated optimism, but a closer reading shows it is only a framework for future negotiations, not a concluded deal. While tariff relief offers short-term comfort to Indian exporters, India’s import commitments appear far more definitive than US assurances. As talks move ahead, critical questions remain around trade balance, competitiveness, and whether the agreement will truly add long-term value to the Indian economy.
9 Feb 2026|12:24 PM
