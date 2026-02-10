iifl-logo

February 2026
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28

Stock Split

IPO/FPO

Dividend

Economic Event

Company
Open Date
Close Date
List Date

Bharat Coking

Jan 09, 2026

Jan 13, 2026

Jan 19, 2026

Canara Robeco

Oct 09, 2025

Oct 13, 2025

Oct 16, 2025

LG Electronics

Oct 07, 2025

Oct 09, 2025

Oct 14, 2025

Orkla India

Oct 29, 2025

Oct 31, 2025

Nov 06, 2025

IPO - Fractal Analytics Limited

Fractal Analytics Limited is entering the capital markets at a pivotal moment for enterprise AI adoption. Operating at the intersection of advanced analytics, AI platforms, and decision intelligence, the company has delivered strong revenue growth and a sharp turnaround in profitability. This blog takes a closer look at Fractal Analytics’ IPO, including its business model, valuation, industry outlook, peer comparison, and key takeaways from the RHP to help investors assess the long-term opportunity and associated risks.

10 Feb 2026|07:10 PM

LIC puts up a good show in Jan-26 on NBP and policy count

LIC continued its strong comeback in January 2026, outperforming private life insurers for the fifth consecutive month. New business premium grew 25.5% year-on-year, supported by broad-based growth across all segments and a 9.6% rise in policies sold, reinforcing LIC’s dominance in India’s life insurance market.

10 Feb 2026|06:36 PM

Indo-US Trade Deal – Will India really benefit from the deal?

The Indo–US trade announcement has generated optimism, but a closer reading shows it is only a framework for future negotiations, not a concluded deal. While tariff relief offers short-term comfort to Indian exporters, India’s import commitments appear far more definitive than US assurances. As talks move ahead, critical questions remain around trade balance, competitiveness, and whether the agreement will truly add long-term value to the Indian economy.

9 Feb 2026|12:24 PM

Top News

Top Stocks for Today - 30th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC Limited, Dabur India, Swiggy Limited, etc.

30 Jan 2026|06:48 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 29th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Lodha Developers, Shilpa Medicare, etc.

29 Jan 2026|07:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 28th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vodafone Idea, ONGC, Life Insurance Corporation, etc.

28 Jan 2026|07:17 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Swan Defence, Hindustan Copper, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

27 Jan 2026|06:35 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 23rd January 2026

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Interglobe Aviation, Adani Total Gas, etc.

23 Jan 2026|07:00 AM

