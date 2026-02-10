The Indo–US trade announcement has generated optimism, but a closer reading shows it is only a framework for future negotiations, not a concluded deal. While tariff relief offers short-term comfort to Indian exporters, India’s import commitments appear far more definitive than US assurances. As talks move ahead, critical questions remain around trade balance, competitiveness, and whether the agreement will truly add long-term value to the Indian economy.

9 Feb 2026|12:24 PM